AbbVie's rheumatoid arthritis drug succeeds in late-stage study

REUTERS: Abbvie Inc said on Tuesday its experimental drug upadacitinib met the main goals of a late-stage study in patients with moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis.

The drug is being tested as a monotherapy in patients who have not been treated with chemotherapy agent methotrexate.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)