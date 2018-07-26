Acorda loses bid for US court order halting generic Ampyra sales

REUTERS: A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday denied a request by Acorda Therapeutics Inc for a temporary court order blocking generic drug companies from launching lower-cost versions of its multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said it would not block generic drug companies from selling versions of Ampyra while it reviews a lower court decision that ruled invalid Acorda's patents covering the drug.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Dan Grebler)