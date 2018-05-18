Agile Therapeutics exploring funding options after FDA meeting

Agile Therapeutics Inc said on Friday it was looking for ways to fund operations after a meeting with the U.S. health regulator raised the possibility of a new clinical trial to test its stick-on contraceptive patch, Twirla.

REUTERS: Agile Therapeutics Inc said on Friday it was looking for ways to fund operations after a meeting with the U.S. health regulator raised the possibility of a new clinical trial to test its stick-on contraceptive patch, Twirla.

In December, the Food and Drug Administration declined to approve the drug for the second time, citing deficiencies related to its quality adhesion test methods.

Advertisement

"In light of the feedback from the FDA, we also are re-evaluating our business plan to identify ways to extend our ability to fund the company's operations," Chief Executive Officer Al Altomari said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)