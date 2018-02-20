Aimmune's peanut allergy drug meets main goal of key study

REUTERS: U.S. drug developer Aimmune Therapeutics Inc said on Tuesday its peanut allergy drug met the main goal of an eagerly awaited late-stage study.

The company said 67.2 percent of patients administered AR101 aged between 4–17 tolerated at least a 600-mg dose of peanut protein in the exit food challenge, compared to 4.0 percent of patients on placebo.

Aimmune plans to seek U.S. approval for the oral drug AR101 by the end of 2018 and approval in Europe in the first half of 2019.

Peanut allergies have more than doubled in children from 1997 to 2008, and affect about two percent of American children today and is the leading cause of death from food-induced allergic reactions in the United States.

In October, a stick-on patch developed by French drug developer DBV Technologies SA failed to sufficiently desensitize patients with the allergy, but the company said it would proceed to file for U.S. regulatory review.

Shares of the company was halted in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Shailesh Kuber)