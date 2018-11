REUTERS: Alkermes Plc said on Thursday its treatment for schizophrenia met the main goals in a late-stage study and demonstrated a favorable weight profile, compared with antipsychotic agent olanzapine.

The company said it plans to submit the marketing application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in mid-2019.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)