Allergan plans options for women's health unit: Bloomberg
Allergan Plc is considering options for its women's health unit, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
A sale, which would likely attract interest from private equity firms, could value the business at more than US$5 billion, according to the Bloomberg report. (https://bloom.bg/2pYuzK9)
Allergan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)