Allergan's add-on treatment for depression fails late-stage studies

Allergan Plc said on Wednesday its experimental add-on treatment for major depressive disorder failed to meet the main goals of three late-stage studies.

The trials evaluated the efficacy, safety and tolerability of Allergan's treatment, rapastinel, compared to a placebo, both in combination with antidepressant therapy (ADT) in patients with depression who had a partial response to ADT, the company said.

