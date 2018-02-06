Allergan's profit beats; migraine drug succeeds in key study

Allergan Plc on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected profit on strong demand, and the company said its migraine treatment met the main goals in a late-stage study.

The key data could ease some investor concern at a time when Allergan faces the threat of competition from generic drugmakers.

Allergan's shares were marginally up before the bell.

The company lost nearly a fifth of its value last year. In comparison, the wider S&P 500 healthcare index rose 20 percent.

Botox sales jumped nearly 17 percent to US$864.3 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, above consensus estimates of US$778.20 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Sales of dry-eye drug Restasis rose nearly 1 percent to US$414.9 million, ahead of estimates of US$388.6 million.

Allergan said on Tuesday that patients on its migraine treatment were relieved of pain after two hours and did not experience migraine symptoms compared to a placebo, meeting the main goals of the first of two late-stage studies.

The Dublin, Ireland-based company, which is expected to report data from the second trial in the first half of 2018, said it would file for a marketing application for the migraine drug, ubrogepant, next year.

Ubrogepant belongs to a class of migraine drugs being developed by rivals such as Eli Lilly, Amgen and Alder Biopharmaceuticals that target a protein associated with pain signaling called CGRP.

Allergan said on Tuesday it recorded a gain of about US$2.8 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, related to recent changes to the U.S. tax law, helping it post a profit after six straight quarters of loss.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was US$3.05 billion, or US$8.88 per share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of US$70.2 million, or US$0.20 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned US$4.86 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of US$4.74.

Net revenue rose 12 percent to US$4.33 billion, above analysts' estimates of US$4.28 billion.

The company also forecast 2018 adjusted profit per share in the range of US$15.25 to US$16.00. Analysts on average were expecting US$15.50.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sayantani Ghosh)