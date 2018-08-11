Amicus Therapeutics receives US approval for Fabry disease drug

REUTERS: U.S. health regulators on Friday approved Amicus Therapeutics' Galafold, the first oral therapy to treat Fabry disease, a rare, sometimes fatal condition in which accumulation of fat damages several organs.

Galafold, known chemically as migalastat, will be the first new Fabry treatment on the U.S. market in over 15 years, and will compete with Sanofi’s infused Fabrazyme.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)