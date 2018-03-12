Anthera to explore options after lead drug's trial failure

REUTERS: Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it would evaluate all strategic options after its lead drug failed in a late-stage trial.

The company also said it would stop developing the drug, Sollpura, which aimed to treat improper digestion due to cystic fibrosis.

Sollpura failed to meet the main goals of the study in patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency due to cystic fibrosis, the company said.

(Reporting by Mrinalini Krothapalli in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)