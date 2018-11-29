Astellas Pharma gets US nod for blood cancer treatment

REUTERS: Japan's Astellas Pharma Inc on Wednesday received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its blood cancer treatment, according to the regulator's website https://bit.ly/2SjB8CL.

The oral drug, Xospata, was approved to treat patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a FLT3 mutation, whose cancer has relapsed or proved treatment-resistant.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)