AstraZeneca drug Fasenra fails to achieve main goal in COPD trial

Health

AstraZeneca drug Fasenra fails to achieve main goal in COPD trial

AstraZeneca's first respiratory biological medicine Fasenra failed to meet its main target in a second clinical trial treating patients with moderate to very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

FILE PHOTO:The logo of AstraZeneca is seen on medication packages in a pharmacy in London
FILE PHOTO: The logo of AstraZeneca is seen on medication packages in a pharmacy in London, Britain April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth /File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: AstraZeneca's first respiratory biological medicine Fasenra failed to meet its main target in a second clinical trial treating patients with moderate to very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The drug is currently approved as an add-on treatment for severe eosinophilic asthma in the United States, the European Union, Japan and several other countries.

Fasenra failed to meet its target in the final-stage trial, named Galathea, this month.

(Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark