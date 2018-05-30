AstraZeneca drug Fasenra fails to achieve main goal in COPD trial

AstraZeneca's first respiratory biological medicine Fasenra failed to meet its main target in a second clinical trial treating patients with moderate to very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

REUTERS: AstraZeneca's first respiratory biological medicine Fasenra failed to meet its main target in a second clinical trial treating patients with moderate to very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The drug is currently approved as an add-on treatment for severe eosinophilic asthma in the United States, the European Union, Japan and several other countries.

Advertisement

Fasenra failed to meet its target in the final-stage trial, named Galathea, this month.

(Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)