AstraZeneca's Imfinzi fails to meet main goals in head and neck cancer study

AstraZeneca Plc's immunotherapy Imfinzi did not meet the main goals of a late-stage study testing the drug as a treatment for advanced head and neck cancer, the London-listed drugmaker said on Friday.

REUTERS: AstraZeneca Plc's immunotherapy Imfinzi did not meet the main goals of a late-stage study testing the drug as a treatment for advanced head and neck cancer, the London-listed drugmaker said on Friday.

"While these results are disappointing, we remain committed to evaluating the potential of Imfinzi and other innovative medicines for patients with head and neck cancer," AstraZeneca Chief Medical Officer Sean Bohen said.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)