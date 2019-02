AstraZeneca's Lynparza meets main goal of late-stage cancer study

British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said on Tuesday its cancer drug being jointly developed with U.S.-based Merck & Co met the primary goal in a late-stage study for pancreatic cancer.

The study showed Lynparza, which is currently being used as treatments for ovarian and breast cancer, was better at preventing the disease from becoming worse when compared to a placebo.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)