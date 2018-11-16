AstraZeneca's pivotal lung cancer trial fails main goal in late stage trial

AstraZeneca's combination of two immunotherapy drugs did not meet the main goal in a closely watched late stage study, the company said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a sign at an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a sign at an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, central England May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

The trial is testing the drug, Imfinzi, on its own and in combination with tremelimumab.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Source: Reuters

