AstraZeneca's pivotal lung cancer trial fails main goal in late stage trial

REUTERS: AstraZeneca's combination of two immunotherapy drugs did not meet the main goal in a closely watched late stage study, the company said on Friday.

The trial is testing the drug, Imfinzi, on its own and in combination with tremelimumab.

