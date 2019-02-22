AVA recalls batch of Singlong peanut puff after metal piece found in product

SINGAPORE: A batch of Singlong brand peanut puff is being recalled after a small metal fragment was found inside a piece of the snack, said the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) on Friday (Feb 22).

The piece of metal came from a machine used to make the snack at a factory, AVA added.



This is the second recall in two months involving peanut puffs, a traditional Chinese New Year snack also known as kok chye.

Last month, a batch of Da Ji Da Li brand of peanut puffs was recalled after a metal fragment was found in a piece of the pastry.



Both brands of peanut puffs were made by the same manufacturer in Malaysia.

"As a precautionary measure, AVA has suspended all import of products from them," said the agency, adding that it has also asked the importer, Sing Long Foodstuff Trading, to recall the implicated products.



"The recall is ongoing," said AVA.



The expiry date on a container of Singlong peanut puff affected by the recall. (Photo: AVA)

The affected batch of Singlong peanut pastry, which weighs 350g, has an expiry date of Dec 30, 2019.

Consumers who have bought the affected product are advised not to consume it, said AVA.

They may contact Sing Long Foodstuff Trading at 6284 5254 for exchanges or enquiries.