Babies kick with force harder than 4.5kg in womb

LONDON: More than 10 pounds (4.5kg) - that is how hard a baby’s kick can be in the womb, said researchers from Imperial College London.

The kicking strength of a foetus is thought to peak at 30 weeks into a pregnancy, with a force of 4.76kg or 47 Newtons, according to a report published in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface.

It was found that the force of foetal kicks increased between weeks 20 and 30. At week 20, the researchers measured a force of about 2.95kg or 29 Newtons.

But by 38 weeks, the strength of the kicks reduced to 1.72kg or 17 Newtons. The scientists believed this was the result of the babies having less room to move as they grow bigger.

The kicking actions were analysed in 20 women who had MRI scans at around 20, 25, 30 and 35 weeks into their pregnancies. The power of the foetal kicks were determined by examining the scans of foetal leg bones at different stages of pregnancy.

Kicks are usually felt by mothers between 16 and 18 weeks into their pregnancies, and are thought to be important in the development of the babies’ joints, muscles and nerves, according to past research.

The muscle force generated by the kicks is thought to create stress and strain that stimulate a baby's skeletal tissue.

A reduced or lack of kicking in the womb has been linked to babies with joint fusions, bones with low mineral contents, and head abnormalities.