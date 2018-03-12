Biogen to buy Pfizer's neurology drug in deal nearing US$600 million

Biogen Inc said on Monday it would buy Pfizer Inc's experimental treatment for cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia in a deal whose value could near US$600 million.

Biogen said it would pay Pfizer US$75 million upfront, up to US$515 million in development and commercialization milestone payments, as well as royalties.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)