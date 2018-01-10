Black pepper can help fight obesity, strengthen bones: Study

SINGAPORE: Piperonal, a compound found in black pepper, may help to fight obesity, according to a study published in the journal Nutrition and Metabolism.

The research was carried out by scientists from Sri Venkateswara University in India on obese rats that were fed a high-fat diet for 22 weeks. Piperonal was added to some of the rodents’ diet at the 16th week.

By the end of the study period, rats that received the piperonal supplement had increased lean body mass, bone mineral concentration and bone mineral density compared with the control group.

Other benefits that the researchers noted included lower blood sugar levels after just 60 minutes of being fed the piperanol supplement as well as stronger bones compared to rats fed only fatty foods.

But what is more significant is that the researchers believed piperanol may counteract some of the genes that are associated with being severely overweight. The team discovered that the preventative effects were maximised at a dosage of 40mg per kg of body weight and administered for a 42-day period.

“Our findings demonstrate the efficacy of piperonal as a potent anti-obesity agent, provide scientific evidence for its traditional use and suggest the possible mechanism of action,” wrote the study authors in the journal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Currently, there are drugs available or are being tested to target obesity. However, scientists were not certain what specific mutations cause the condition. Another study from the journal Nature Genetics may throw some light on this.



In a separate study that focused on the obesity gene, researchers at Imperial College London identified genetic links to obesity in 30 per cent of overweight children in Pakistan. Through genome sequencing, they discovered mutations in adenylate cyclase 3 (ADCY3), a gene related to obesity.

The mutations can lead to abnormalities relating to appetite control, diabetes and even sense of smell, wrote the researchers.

In Pakistan, the experts found that parents who are closely related are more likely to be carrying the same mutation, which a child may inherit from both sides, resulting in a more severe mutation.

“Early studies into ADCY3 tested mice that were bred to lack that gene, found that these animals were obese and also lacked the ability to smell, known as anosmia,” said Professor Philippe Froguel from the department of medicine at the university. “When we tested our patients, we found that they also had anosmia, again showing a link to mutations in ADCY3.”

Both teams hope their research can help to find a new treatment for obesity.