Brazil's health agency concludes safety evaluation of glyphosate

BRASILIA: Brazil health agency has concluded re-evaluating the safety of the use of glyphosate, the most-used pesticide in Brazil, and will present the findings and recommended guidelines on the chemical's use on Tuesday, an official said.

Adriana Pottier, risk monitoring and evaluation manager at Anvisa, told reporters on Monday that the detailed findings and guidelines would be presented to the agency's directors, who would need to approve the results and move ahead to a public consultation phase.

