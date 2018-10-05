Brazil's JBS says US unit recalled beef due to salmonella risk

SAO PAULO: Brazil's JBS SA said on Thursday its U.S. unit initiated a voluntary recall of ground beef products from its Arizona plant due to the potential presence of salmonella.

"We are working in close partnership with (the) USDA to make sure all potentially impacted product is removed from stores and homes,” JBS said in a statement, without revealing the quantities involved in the recall.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb)