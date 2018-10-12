Bristol-Myers' Opdivo fails to meet lung cancer study goal

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Friday its blockbuster cancer drug Opdivo failed to meet the main goal in patients with a type of lung cancer, that had relapsed after chemotherapy.

FILE PHOTO: Logo of global biopharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb is pictured at the headquarters in Le Passage, near Agen, France March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

The late-stage study was testing Opdivo against the current standard of care, chemotherapy, in patients suffering from small cell lung cancer, an aggressive form of the disease.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

