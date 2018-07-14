Britain's Indivior wins preliminary injunction against generic rival

REUTERS: A U.S. court has granted Indivior a preliminary injunction blocking India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from selling cut-price versions of the British drugmaker's best-selling opioid addiction treatment in the United States.

The ruling comes days after Indivior scrapped its full-year guidance citing an "accelerated" loss in U.S. market share to the cheaper version of star drug Suboxone launched by the Indian firm.

