British man catches 'multi-drug-resistant' gonorrhoea in Southeast Asia: Report

LONDON: A British man has been diagnosed with a highly resistant case of gonorrhoea after sexual contact with a woman in Southeast Asia, the health agency Public Health of England (PEH) said on Thursday (Mar 29) .

According to the PEH, this is the first report of a patient who is resistant to both types of antibiotics - ceftriaxone and azithromycin - which are typically used to treat the sexually transmitted disease.

Known as neisseria gonorrhoeae, the strain in the patient was discovered in early 2018 when he went for a check-up one month after returning to England.

"The patient reported having a regular female partner in the UK and a female sexual contact in Southeast Asia, a month prior to symptom onset," PEH said in a report.

A urine test on the patient showed negative results, but a throat swab later showed that the infection was positive. Results for the next urine test will be available by mid-April.

A separate antibiotic treatment known as ertapenem IV showed "no defined breakpoints".



Meanwhile, a test on the patient's partner in the UK came out negative.

"PHE is supporting clinical and microbiology teams in the management of the case and has formed an incident management team to coordinate the investigation and contain spread," the agency added in its report.



Gonorrhoea, also called "the clap", is a disease caused by a bacteria spread through vaginal, oral and anal sex.

Untreated, it can cause painful pelvic inflammation in women and infertility in both genders. In extreme cases, the bacteria can spread in the blood to cause life-threatening infections in other parts of the body.

It can be passed directly from a pregnant woman to her baby and cause blindness in the unborn child.