Can an aspirin a day keep erectile dysfunction at bay?

Aspirin could work as well as Viagra when it comes to erectile dysfunction (ED), according to a study by Istanbul Medipol University.

At the beginning of the study, 70 per cent of a group of 184 men with an average age of 48 were not able to achieve an erection. Of them, 120 were each given a 100mg of aspirin a day for six weeks; the rest took placebos.

During the six-week period, the men were also asked two questions: Were you able to insert your penis into your partner’s vagina? Did your erection last long enough for you to have successful intercourse?

Half of the placebo group answered yes to the first question as did 51.3 per cent of the aspirin group. When it came to the second question, 31.6 per cent of the placebo group and 31.2 per cent of the aspirin group said yes.

However, at the end of the study period, 88.3 per cent of the men who took aspirin daily answered yes to the first question, and 78.3 per cent of them had the same answer for the second question.

In addition, the aspirin group reported a higher erectile function score: From 14.3 out of 30 (less than 50 per cent) to 21.3 out of 30 (more than 75 per cent) on the Index Erectile Function scale, a universally accepted assessment for erectile dysfunction.

According to the Turkish researchers, the numbers are not far off the success rate of Viagra, which is between 48 per cent and 81 per cent.

The study was the first to assess how thin platelets in the blood could affect erectile dysfunction. This approach deviated from previous studies that linked arousal issues to high platelet volume.

Dr Zeki Bayraktar, lead researcher of the study, said that some men have a larger platelet volume, and these platelets produce more thromboxane, which is known to be “the most potent” agent when it comes to blocking circulation.

However, some urologists said that the study did not involve a large proportion of patients with diabetes, hypertension and coronary heart disease – conditions that present high risk of erectile dysfunction.

“Although the study adds to the growing body of evidence linking endothelial dysfunction to ED, the results must be reproduced prior to drawing conclusions regarding aspirin therapy for prevention and treatment of ED,” Dr Darshan P. Patel from the Division of Urology at the University of Utah School of Medicine told Renal & Urology News.

