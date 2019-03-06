Canada pharma council calls for new national agency

TORONTO: A Canadian pharmaceuticals advisory council studying prescription drug coverage said on Wednesday that the federal government should create an arm's-length national drug agency to manage and oversee a new national drug program.

In an interim report that offered few specific recommendations, the council said the country's patchwork of private and public insurance plans meant access to drugs is inconsistent. It also said spending on drugs is unsustainable, in part because of new high-cost drugs.

