Canada says working with US FDA to address EpiPen shortage

TORONTO: Canada's government health agency said on Tuesday it is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to address a shortage of Mylan's EpiPen allergy antidote that his hit several countries outside of the United States, where it is manufactured.

The efforts include "exploring access to international supply," a Health Canada spokeswoman told Reuters in an emailed statement.

