REUTERS: Capricor Therapeutics Inc said on Wednesday it had put on hold a clinical trial of its drug to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a muscle-wasting disorder.

The hold was due to an ongoing safety review following severe allergic reaction that occurred during the trial, the company said in a filing.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)