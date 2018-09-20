Cargill recalls about 132,000 lbs of beef products over possible contamination

REUTERS: Cargill Meat Solutions is recalling about 132,000 pounds of ground beef products that may have been contaminated with E.Coli, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday.

Cargill's ground beef had been identified in an August investigation into an E.Coli outbreak which had resulted in 17 illnesses and one death, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a statement.

Advertisement

Publix Super Markets had announced a recall of some beef products on Aug. 30. The investigation indicated that the case-patients consumed ground beef products purchased at various retail stores that were supplied by Cargill Meat Solutions, according to the FSIS.

The recalled beef products carry an "EST. 86R" label inside the USDA mark of inspection, and were produced and packaged on June 21.

FSIS expressed concern over some product being frozen and remaining in freezers, and urged consumers to throw away the meat or return it to its place of purchase.Cargill Meat Solutions, a division of Cargill Inc, had in August recalled more than 25,000 pounds of ground beef over an E.Coli contamination.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Advertisement