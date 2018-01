REUTERS: Celgene Corp on Monday forecast 2018 total revenue that was largely below analysts' estimates, sending the company's shares down 2.4 percent.

The company said it expects full-year revenue of US$14.4 billion to US$14.8 billion, compared with analysts average estimate of US$14.83 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

