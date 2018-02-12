Children in China receive ears grown from their own cells

SINGAPORE: Scientists in China have grown new ears for five children who have microtia, a congenital deformity where the outer ear is deformed.

According to the study published in the journal EBioMedicine, the children were aged between six and 10, and have microtia in one ear.

First, a reversed 3D mould of each child’s healthy ear was printed. Cartilage cells were then taken from the children and grown in the biodegradable mould in the lab for three months.

The cells that take root in the mould disintegrated and replaced the biodegradable material as the cells developed. By the time the engineered ear was ready for implantation, it comprised primarily of the child’s tissue.

In the meantime, some of the children had their skin stretched out to accommodate the grafted ear for 12 weeks.

The first patient was a girl who was six years old when the grafting took place two-and-a-half years ago. During the period, she underwent several surgical adjustments as well as tissue sample extractions to determine whether the cells continued to grow cartilage.

While the implant appeared to have taken root and has maintained its shape well, the Chinese team noted that they will only know for sure after four years when the biodegradable mould has fully degraded.

The six-year-old girl's implanted ear from the first month right through to the 30th month after the procedure. (Photo: EBioMedicine)

The other four children had less consistent results. According to the researchers, one child’s new ear failed to produce new cartilage, while the rest had less aesthetically formed ears.

All five children will be monitored for up to five years after their implantation.

In 1997, scientists from the University of Massachusetts Medical School succeeded in growing a human-like ear from cow cartilage on the back of a mouse. Following this breakthrough, researchers have experimented with growing cells in a biological scaffold to create human organs.

(Photo: University of Massachusetts)

Currently, cosmetic treatments for microtia include grafting an ear sculpted out of rib cartilage. However, the replica can look unnatural and be rejected by the body. The procedure also “inevitably leads to donor site injury, and replicating the complex 3D ear structure is hard to achieve using surgeons' hand skill”, according to the research paper.