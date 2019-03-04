China urges crack down on concealing African swine fever: Agriculture ministry

BEIJING: China needs to step up its prevention and control of African swine fever, said the agriculture ministry in a statement on Monday (Mar 4), as the disease continues to spread across the world's top pork-producing nation.

Authorities should combat illegal activities such as concealing outbreaks, selling and arbitrarily disposing of sick and dead pigs, and feeding kitchen waste to pigs, said the ministry following a meeting with 18 other ministries.

Advertisement

China has reported 110 outbreaks of the disease in 28 of its provinces and regions since August 2018.

