Congo completes surveillance of Ebola contacts, finds no new cases

DAKAR: Democratic Republic of Congo completed surveillance on Thursday of the last contacts of Ebola patients after 21 days passed without a new confirmed case of the hemorrhagic fever, a health ministry spokeswoman said.

If no further cases are confirmed after one more three-week incubation period, Congo will be able to officially declare an end to the outbreak, which is believed to have killed 29 people since April.

Advertisement

(Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Andrew Heavens)