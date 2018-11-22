Congo confirms near record number of new Ebola cases on Wednesday

DAKAR: Thirteen new cases of Ebola were confirmed on Wednesday in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo: one of the highest daily counts since the start of the outbreak in July, the health ministry said.

"It's pretty exceptional," health ministry spokeswoman Jessica Ilunga said, commenting on the data published in its daily report on efforts to control the epidemic.

