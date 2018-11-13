Congo's Ebola outbreak to last at least six more months: WHO

The Ebola outbreak in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, which has already killed more than 200 people, is expected to last until mid-2019, the World Health Organization's emergency response chief Peter Salama told reporters on Tuesday.

GENEVA: The Ebola outbreak in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, which has already killed more than 200 people, is expected to last until mid-2019, the World Health Organization's emergency response chief Peter Salama told reporters on Tuesday.

“It’s very hard to predict timeframes in an outbreak as complicated as this with so many variables that are outside our control, but certainly we’re planning on at least another six months before we can declare this outbreak over,” he said.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Marina Depetris, writing by Tom Miles)