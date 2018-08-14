Congo starts using experimental mAB114 Ebola treatment

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo: Democratic Republic of Congo has started using the experimental mAb114 Ebola treatment on patients in the east of the country, the health ministry said, the first time it has been deployed against an active outbreak.

The treatment was developed in the United States using the antibodies of the survivor of an Ebola outbreak in the western Congolese city of Kikwit in 1995 and was 100 percent effective when tested on monkeys.

(Reporting By Fiston Mahamba; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Catherine Evans)