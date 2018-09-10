Consort and Opiant to work on nasal spray overdose treatment

REUTERS: Consort Medical Plc has agreed to develop a nasal spray for treating opioid overdoses with specialty pharmaceutical company Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant earlier this year was awarded a US$7.4 million grant by the National Institutes of Health's National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) for the development of a nasally-applied version of overdose treatment nalmefene.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)