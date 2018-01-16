Cut-off age for middle-agers to turn around heart risks

DALLAS: It is not too late to start exercising and improve your fitness level, even for middle agers, a study has found.

The effects of decades worth of sedentary living can be reversed, along with reducing the risk of heart failure, according to a study published in the journal Circulation. It was based on the analysis of 53 healthy adults aged 45 to 64 with no history of regular exercise.

The participants were divided into two groups. One was asked to follow an aerobic exercise routine and progressively increase the exercise intensity. The other group did yoga, balance training and weight training three times a week. Both groups kept to their workouts for two years.

The aerobic group showed an 18 per cent improvement in their maximum oxygen intake during exercise, which is an indication of an individual’s fitness. They also had more than a 25 per cent improvement in plasticity or the heart’s ability to remodel itself. These changes were not seen in the second group.

According to Dr Benjamin Levine, lead author of the study as well as founder and director of the Institute for Exercise and Environmental Medicine, said that the key to a “healthier heart in middle age is the right dose of exercise, at the right time in life”.

The “right time” appears to be before the age of 65. In previous studies, it was found that heart plasticity changed very little, despite a year of training.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the research has its limitations, such as not taking diet into account, the study was valuable in that it shows we can delay cardiovascular ageing, said Dr Richard Siow, vice dean for the faculty of life sciences and medicine at King's College London and director of ageing research at King's.

He added that improved heart function may also improve cognitive health as better blood flow benefits the brain. "The wider ramifications of this study for healthy ageing need to be explored," said Dr Siow.