Cycling does not affect men's reproductive health: Study

SAN FRANCISCO: Male cyclists will be glad to know what science has confirmed: Riding a bicycle does not damage their sexual health.

The findings were revealed in a study by the University of California on more than 4,000 cyclists, swimmers and runners - the largest of its kind - in the Journal of Urology on Oct 13, 2017. The researchers found that cyclists’ sexual and urological health was comparable to swimmers’ and runners’.

A total of 2,774 cyclists, 539 swimmers and 789 runners were asked to answer questionnaires that included the Sexual Health Inventory for Men and International Prostate Symptom Score to assess their history of urinary tract infections, genital numbness and frequency of discomfort from riding.

The participants were divided into high-intensity cyclists and low-intensity cyclists. High-intensity cyclists included those who have ridden more than two years, more than three times a week, and average 25 miles a day. The low-intensity category included participants who fall below the high-intensity group’s criteria such as the swimmers and runners.

They were also asked about the type of bike they ride, the seat type, seat angle, handlebar height and how much time they spend standing instead of sitting on their bike while cycling. The type of gear worn, including padded shorts, was noted too.

While some cyclists were found to be more prone to the narrowing of the urethra caused by injury or infection, their reproductive health was not affected. On the contrary, high-intensity cyclists had better overall erectile function than the low-intensity group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The type of bike played no part on the riders’ health, but those who stood more than 20 per cent of the time when cycling significantly reduced the likelihood of genital numbness. Lowering the handlebar also caused numbness and soreness while cycling. However, the study did not mention the effect padded shorts, and adjusting the seat's height and angle had on the cyclists.

“We believe the results will be encouraging for cyclists. Cycling provides tremendous cardiovascular benefits and is low impact on joints. We believe the health benefits enjoyed by cyclists who ride safely will far outweigh health risks,” said lead author Dr Benjamin Breyer.

The team has noted that previous studies, which cited prolonged pressure on the genitals as a factor for affecting fertility, were not as extensive.

“This is the largest comparative study to date, exploring the associations of cycling, bike and road characteristics with sexual and urinary function using validated questionnaires,” Dr Breyer said.