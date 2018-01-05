Deadly 'Aussie flu' not a threat in Singapore: MOH

SINGAPORE: Despite the record number of H3N2-related cases and deaths in Australia and the United Kingdom this flu season, the severity of flu cases in Singapore has not worsened, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

About 170,000 cases of the H3N2 virus, dubbed the deadly Aussie flu, have been reported in Australia this flu season, more than two and a half times the number of cases last year. Health officials there have logged 72 flu-related deaths.

Hospitals in the UK have been forced to cancel about 55,000 operations as they struggle to cope with the surge in flu patients, prompting an apology from Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May.

The virus was also the predominant strain in the United States this flu season, according to the American Council on Science and Health.

It is potentially the worst flu situation since the 1968 Hong Kong flu, which killed one million people worldwide, said Professor Robert Dingwall, a health expert at Nottingham Trent University.

MORE AGGRESSIVE STRAIN

The H3N2 virus behind the Aussie flu is not a novel strain, an MOH spokesperson told Channel NewsAsia.

“Influenza B, Influenza A (H3N2) and Influenza A (H1N1) remain the three common influenza viruses circulating globally and in the local community. There is no evidence of any emerging virulent strain of influenza virus circulating locally,” said the MOH spokesperson.

Since 2016, H3N2 has been detected in Singapore, said Dr Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious diseases physician from Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital. "In the run-up to the year end, we saw a lot of influenza activity and many were due to H3N2," he said.

The H3N2 strain has been described as more aggressive because of the number of deaths it has been associated with. "Unlike H1N1 and Influenza B, the H3N2 virus mutates more quickly and readily. Each time it mutates, the entire population becomes vulnerable to it," said Dr Leong.

VACCINATION STILL MATTERS

Compounding the situation is the lack of an effective vaccine: The existing influenza vaccine "is about 30 to 40 per cent effective against H3N2, compared with up to 90 per cent effective for the other strains," said Dr Leong.

However, that does not mean the flu vaccine is ineffective, he said.

"It still works very well for the other flu strains. Studies have shown that even if you develop the flu after you've had the vaccine, the severity of the flu would be milder than if you didn't take the vaccine. The individual is less likely to require intensive care nursing care," said Dr Leong.

This is especially so, said the MOH spokesperson, for individuals in high-risk groups such as children under the age of five, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems or chronic illnesses. Travellers are also encouraged to get vaccinated against influenza.

For infants under the age of six month who cannot be vaccinated, MOH advised their parents and caregivers to still opt the vaccination, in order to prevent contracting the flu and passing it to the young ones.

RAPID TESTING

The availability and use of rapid diagnostic tests for influenza A and B virus infections may provide another level of containment for H3N2, said Dr Leong. These tests can be done by swabbing the nose.

By accurately diagnosing influenza, especially during Singapore's flu peaks, doctors can prescribe anti-viral medicines such as oseltamivir, zanamivir and peramivir to target the virus and stem its spread, he said.