JOHANNESBURG: The death toll from an outbreak of the food-borne disease listeria in South Africa has more than doubled from previous numbers given in January to 172 deaths, the government said on Thursday.

The National Health Laboratory Service said 915 cases of the disease have been confirmed since January last year. The illness is caused by a bacterium found in soil, water and vegetation.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia)