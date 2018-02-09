Do hand dryers in public toilets spread bacteria and fungi?

SINGAPORE: A woman from California has posted on Facebook a picture of a petri dish ridden with bacteria and fungi, after it was placed in an enclosed hand dryer for three minutes.

Nicole Ward, who made the post, claimed that the pathogens on the petri dish consist of “several strains of possible pathogenic fungi and bacteria that you’re swirling around your hands, and you think you’re walking out with clean hands”.

The bacterial and fungal growth was seen on the petri dish after 48 hours, according to Ward. The hand dryer she had tested was one where users place their hands into an enclosed area through the top of the dryer.

“This is literally what grows once incubated,” said Ward in a Daily Mail article published on Feb 8. “From an outside perspective, a blow dryer makes sense,” she added. “But the spores in the air of a bathroom are serious and this was obviously overlooked.”

Although the picture looks alarming, some experts advised not to get caught up in the hype.

“(It) looks like from that whole three-minute dryer experience, she picked up a total of about five or six bacteria or fungal spores, most likely from the environment around her rather than from the dryer itself,” said Jason Tetro, a Canadian microbiologist at the University of Guelph.

“It just looks gross because they were growing for 48 hours on very rich media, which is enough to make some pretty giant colonies,” he said in an article on Global News on Feb 8.

Tetro explained that bacteria and fungal spores can be found on any surface, and most of them are not harmful in the concentrations Ward found in the washroom. “It’s not the size of the colony that matters, just the number found,” he said.

For those concerned about using hand dryers, Tetro said paper towels have shown to be consistently superior to air dryers when it comes to stemming the spread of pathogens.

“If you are concerned about those few colonies, the best option is to have some alcohol-based hand sanitiser with you,” he said.

“Use one with 62 per cent to 70 per cent ethanol, and add enough to keep your hands wet for 15 seconds and you’ll be safe.”