DSM sets up vitamin E joint venture with China's Nenter

AMSTERDAM: DSM NV, the Dutch nutrition company, said on Tuesday it would set up a joint venture with Chinese biochemicals company Nenter & Co. to manufacture vitamin E, paying Nenter 135 million euros (US$154.45 million) to acquire its facilities in China.

DSM, which currently produces vitamin E in Switzerland, said the joint venture would strengthen and diversify its supply chain for the vitamin, an essential ingredient in animal feed products.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)