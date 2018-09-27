Early approval of Alnylam's gene-silencing drug in question

REUTERS: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc said early data from its trial for gene-silencing drug givosiran showed it was effective, but indicated that there might be a delay in seeking accelerated approval.

Shares fell 2.9 percent to US$88.65, after rising slightly in premarket trade.

Advertisement

The drug was being tested in people with acute hepatic porphyria, a family of rare diseases that affects the liver and causes debilitating attacks that render most disabled.

The firm had earlier indicated it was hoping to snag an accelerated approval from the U.S. health regulator before the trial is complete early next year.

However, on a conference call with analysts, Alnylam said given the speedy enrollment in its trial, the FDA, which had initially expected complete results only later in 2019, might now ask to see complete results resulting in a 4 to 6 month delay.

"It is possible the FDA could ask (the) company to wait another 6 months until the full data is released," an executive said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While there were no deaths in the trial, 22 percent of those on the drug reported serious side effects, versus 10 percent of patients given a placebo.

There are no approved treatments for acute hepatic porphyria and Alnylam estimates about 1,000 patients in the U.S. have a severe form of the disease and about 5,000 suffer from less frequent attacks.

In the interim data revealed on Thursday, the company said patients with the condition that were administered givosiran showed significant reduction in aminolevulinic acid (ALA), a protein in urine.

High levels of ALA are considered to trigger an increase in "attacks" experienced by patients.

Alnylam did not disclose the extent to which givosiran affected patients with the disease, or provide additional data on the drug's safety.

However the company said it could potentially file for an accelerated approval by the end of the year, depending on its conversations with the health regulator.

"We plan to meet with the FDA to discuss the results and the overall benefit-risk profile," the company said.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias, Saumya Sibi Joseph and Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)