Emergent BioSolutions to buy Adapt Pharma for up to US$735 million

REUTERS: Emergent BioSolutions Inc said on Tuesday it would buy privately held Adapt Pharma for up to US$735 million to acquire its drug Narcan, the only needle-free emergency treatment approved to treat opioid overdose.

The deal comprises an upfront cash-and-stock payment of US$635 million and up to US$100 million in cash dependent on sales-based milestones through 2022, Emergent said.

Opioid overdoses killed over 70,000 people last year, according to https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/drug-overdose-data.htm the U.S. Centers For Disease Control And Prevention.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)