Endo subpoenaed for information on opioid painkillers

REUTERS: Endo International Plc said on Thursday it was subpoenaed for documents related to its drugs that contain the opioid painkiller, oxymorphone, but added that no proceedings had been started.

The subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida broadly requests documents on past or pending lawsuits, as well as on product safety, efficacy, and overdoses among other characteristics.

Endo's shares dropped about 3 percent to US$7.83 in trading before the bell on Thursday.

Malvern, Pennsylvania-based Endo was among the drugmakers accused by New Mexico Attorney General in September of pushing addictive painkillers through deceptive marketing.

The company has pulled its long-acting opioid painkiller Opana ER from the market after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the drug's benefit did not outweigh public health risks associated with opioid abuse.

Opioids were involved in over 33,000 deaths in 2015, the latest year for which data is available, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has estimated.

The death rate has continued rising, according to estimates, and in August, President Donald Trump declared the epidemic a national emergency.

