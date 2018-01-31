EU decision on EMA move to Amsterdam is done: EU Commissioner

The European Union's decision to move the European Medicines Authority to Amsterdam after Brexit is a done deal, the bloc's health commissioner said on Wednesday.

BRUSSELS: The European Union's decision to move the European Medicines Authority to Amsterdam after Brexit is a done deal, the bloc's health commissioner said on Wednesday.

"Sorry but me personally, I think the whole Commission also is not a part of Italian election debates. It will be a crystal clear answer. The Council decision is done," Vytenis Andriukaitis told a briefing in Brussels.

