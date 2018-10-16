EU places China's Zheijiang Huahai under increased supervision

European authorities are placing Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd under higher supervision, the European Medicines Agency said on Monday, after an inspection revealed lapses in quality management at the drugmaker's factory in China.

European and North American regulators last month found a second toxin in Zhejiang Huahai-made blood pressure drug Valsartan that may cause cancer in humans.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)