European authorities crack down on blood pressure medicine made by Mylan

REUTERS: European Union authorities are cracking down on blood pressure medicine valsartan made by a unit of Mylan NV after an impurity was found in some batches of the treatment.

The batches affected were made in Mylan's Hyderabad facility in India and were found to contain N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA), a carcinogen, the European Medicines Agency said https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/valsartan-mylan-laboratories-india-can-no-longer-be-used-eu-medicines-due-ndea-impurity on Monday.

Cancer-causing impurities have been linked to batches of valsartan over the past year, leading to a global recall.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)