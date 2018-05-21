FDA approves Dova Pharma's blood disorder drug

The U.S Food and Drug Administration has approved Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug to treat thrombocytopenia, or low blood platelet count, in patients with chronic liver disease, the agency said on Monday.

Thrombocytopenia is a common complication seen in chronic liver disease patients, caused by a low blood platelet count which may result in severe bleeding.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Sharnya G in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)